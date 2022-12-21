Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra to perform film favorites

On January 21 at 2:30pm, bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films! Costumes encouraged! Lobby activities begin at 1:30pm. Presented by McDonald’s Restaurants of

Cheyenne.

Featuring Music From:

Harry Potter

ET

Jurassic Park

Encanto

Star Trek

The Mandalorian

Star Wars

Tickets $5 for children & $20 for adults. Purchase at www.cheyennesymphony.org or call 307-778-8561.

Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center.