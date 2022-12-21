Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra to perform film favorites
Posted On December 21, 2022
On January 21 at 2:30pm, bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films! Costumes encouraged! Lobby activities begin at 1:30pm. Presented by McDonald’s Restaurants of
Cheyenne.
Featuring Music From:
- Harry Potter
- ET
- Jurassic Park
- Encanto
- Star Trek
- The Mandalorian
- Star Wars
Tickets $5 for children & $20 for adults. Purchase at www.cheyennesymphony.org or call 307-778-8561.
Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center.