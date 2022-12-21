Home » Community

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra to perform film favorites

Shortgo Posted On December 21, 2022
0
0


On January 21 at 2:30pm, bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films! Costumes encouraged! Lobby activities begin at 1:30pm. Presented by McDonald’s Restaurants of
Cheyenne.

Featuring Music From:

  • Harry Potter
  • ET
  • Jurassic Park
  • Encanto
  • Star Trek
  • The Mandalorian
  • Star Wars

Tickets $5 for children &amp; $20 for adults. Purchase at www.cheyennesymphony.org or call 307-778-8561.

Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center.




Trending Now
What to Expect for the Economy in 2023
Shortgo December 22, 2022
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra to perform film favorites
Shortgo December 21, 2022
Read Next

You are reading
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra to perform film favorites
Share No Comment