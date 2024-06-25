Cheyenne to celebrate Bike to Work Day

Grab your bike and a helmet as the City of Cheyenne celebrates Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 26! Bike to Work Day is an annual event that centers around active ways of getting to work and around town. Participants don’t need to be traveling to work specifically to take part. A list of breakfast stations for those biking or using an active mode of transportation Wednesday morning is available at www.cheyennecity.org/BTWD. In the evening, the City will host an after-work party at Civic Commons Park (2000 O’Neil Ave.) from 4-6 p.m. with three local food trucks and lawn games. The Cheyenne Slow Roll group will also begin its weekly group ride from the after-work event at 6 p.m. To learn more about Bike to Work Day in Cheyenne, visit www.cheyennecity.org/BTWD

