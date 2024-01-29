Cheyenne Unites for 7th Annual Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive for Airmen

In a heartwarming tradition, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee, along with the Warren Spouses Club and the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne, proudly announces the 7th consecutive year of the Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive for Airmen.

Discount Delicacies

Mary’s Mountain Cookies extends a sweet deal for anyone donating to the cookie drive—order a dozen cookies for $20, ready for pickup on Monday, February 12!

Why It Matters

Our community rallies once again to embrace Airmen facing a chilly Wyoming winter far from home. With overwhelming support, homemade and store-bought cookies have been showered upon dorm-residing Airmen, those in the missile field, and those tirelessly working 24/7 at FE Warren AFB and the Wyoming National Guard.

How You Can Help

This year’s target is an ambitious 1000 dozen cookies, and we extend heartfelt thanks to leading contributors: Jonah Bank, Burns Insurance, and First Interstate Bank, setting the pace with a remarkable 84 dozen cookies! Special recognition goes to AARP Wyoming and Visit Cheyenne for providing cookie bags and tags, and to Blue Federal Credit Union World Headquarters, Burns Insurance of Cheyenne, and Western Vista for serving as drop-off points.

Join the sweet gesture of gratitude! To contribute and find drop-off details, click here.