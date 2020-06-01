Cheyenne Walmart Hosts Graduation Ceremony for Class of 2020 Employees

Walmart Store 1315 (2032 Dell Range Blvd.) honored 22 of it’s employees with a special celebration Friday, May 29th.

While the Class of 2020 did not receive a traditional graduation ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart found a special way to honor their employees who double as graduates.

The management team hosted a memorable commencement ceremony at the front of the store on a stage built by Pepsi. The event mirrored a traditional graduation ceremony – associates who earned high school diplomas were encouraged to wear caps, gowns, and masks as they walked the stage.

Customers and staff cheered on 22 high school seniors who stepped up to be essential workers, on the front-line of a a pandemic, while also working to pursue their goals.

“We recognize this year is going to be a unique experience for graduates. Your Walmart family wants to celebrate this special milestone with you in a BIG way” – Walmart Store 1315