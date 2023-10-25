Cheyenne’s 153rd Security Forces Squadron has a Permanent Home!

Sunday, October 15 was a momentous day for Cheyenne’s armed forces, with the 153rd Security Forces squadron opening their first permanent facility in more than 20 years. Located at Cheyenne’s 153rd Airlift Wing, this new facility will make the endeavors of this squadron much easier than in their previous, temporary homes.

Dale Steenbergen, CEO of your Cheyenne Chamber shared some words on the implementation of this new space:

As the largest segment of our local economy it is incumbent upon us to advocate for military expenditures in our community. Additionally, with the challenging political world we live in it is important that our men and women and women in uniform have the absolute best facilities and equipment to deal with the world players that wish to do us harm.

Advancements like this are for the betterment of our armed forces, and for the city of Cheyenne as a whole. It points towards a bright future for the 153rd Security Forces squadron.