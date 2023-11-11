Cheyenne’s Project Cosmo has been Launched🚀

Project Cosmo looks to be a go – and it will help shoot Cheyenne in the direction of economic prosperity! This Tuesday, City Council members showed their support for a development agreement for a multi-billion dollar data center to be located in south Cheyenne. We have to wait until next Monday to see if the agreement will get the support of the full City Council, allowing Project Cosmo to move forward.

Go deeper: If passed by the City Council, construction is anticipated to start in the spring of 2024, and is estimated to take three to four years. At the end of this period, Cheyenne’s High Plains Business Park would be the new home of a massive data center. Cheyenne would also be looking at increased roads and other infrastructure in the area, and it will have a drastic increase in the number of available jobs.