My Baby is American Made (not so fast my friend)

First, a great song by the iconic Oakridge Boys. Some of you are reminiscing the days when country music was actually, well, “country” and not some pop song sung by a chick in cowboy boots that were made in China. Fear not my young (albeit cheated out of the golden age of country music) pop fans. Yes, I know you grew up believing in Hannah Montana, but look where that got you. You might say it ended up a wrecking ball of a mess. ☺

As the “Cowboy State,” and really as an entire nation, we are becoming totally dependent on foreign products and foreign investment. Factually, it is no secret that our enemies are taking advantage of our good-natured capitalism and trying to do us harm. How is this happening you ask? Spy equipment in parks, location of spy equipment next to military facilities, attacks on our computer networks, and the whole process backed by good old fashioned American cash.

It’s time to stand up! I don’t think the solution is easy, nor do I by any stretch of the imagination think it will come without a bit of consternation, but it is necessary. Your chamber is committed to protecting our homeland and our state from foreign adversaries that would like to do us harm. We will continue to pursue answers that will protect our military, our critical infrastructure, and our way of life. Finally, when you see one of our elected officials, let them know its time to stand up and that we appreciate many of them working hard to solve this difficult but important issue.

By the way, the next time you pull on your favorite western shirt, look at where it’s made. (Probably not here – and this goes for jeans, hats, and boots too.) There are some options for American made goods, but the western way of life is being clothed overseas. Perhaps it’s a warning to reign the horse in the other direction.

Give me a call – there are some great “made in USA” options even for the western way of life. So…. sit back, relax, and let Toby Keith offer you a little inspiration that it’s still great to be an American.