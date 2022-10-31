City Accepting Applications for Downtown Development Board

Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board.

The only requirement to serve on the board is that a majority of the DDA board members – shall reside, be a lessee, or own property in the downtown development district. The board also consists of one member of the City’s Governing Body.

The DDA district is bounded by House Avenue on the east, Snyder Avenue on the west, 22nd Street on the north, and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the south. The district also includes a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct that is bounded by Central Avenue on the east, Capitol Avenue on the west, Deming Drive on the south, and West 11th Street on the north. A map of the district boundaries can be found on their website.

Online and PDF applications are available on their website. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office via email (hmartinez@cheyennecity.org) or phone (307) 637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Online Application form

PDF Application form