City Council & County Commission respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

City Council Leadership and Laramie County Commissioners respond to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

In a formal statement released Monday, March 30th, the City Council and Laramie County Commission explain that COVID-19 has created an unprecedented situation involving impact not only to human health and the economy but to the basic conduct of everyday life.

According to the statement, an informed and involved public is critical to an effective response to this emergency. Members of the public need consistent and accessible information to act in their own and the society’s best interests both short and long term.

“We are, literally, all in this together. Individual behavior and actions effect the well-being of everyone in the community” reads the statement.

Despite the difficulties this emergency imposes, the community and infrastructure remain strong and are capable of adapting to this current emergency. Local governmental entities and organizations are on the front line in responding to this evolving situation. Consistent, accurate and easily accessible information provided by governmental organizations in making the policies and decisions needed to give the citizens the tools they need.

Elected officials in all branches of government in Laramie County are in constant and regular communication with each other as well as local County Health Department, County Health Officer, Emergency Management as well as the State and Federal authorities.

The statement reminds community members that under Wyoming law, primary authority for decisions and Orders regarding closure of businesses, limitations on gathering sizes and general public access, lies with the State and County Health Departments. Local governments have significantly more limited powers in these areas and can be ‘preempted ’or superseded by State authority.

Decisions about policy, rules and Orders to protect public health are made in consultation among the governmental entities and organizations. None of the decisions or Orders issued are made in a vacuum or solely by individuals without extensive consultation and having accurate information. Information is available on the official websites, Facebook pages and directly from government entities.

“Citizens are advised that if they receive information from other sources or conflicting information in regard to governmental policies, Orders or decisions, that they confirm from the official sites or entities, the accuracy of the information.”

The City Council and County Commission recommend contacting the Cheyenne/Laramie County Health Department with any questions or concerns.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT