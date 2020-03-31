Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund Announced

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forward Greater Cheyenne and the City of Cheyenne have partnered to meet the urgent needs of our community with the creation of the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Visit Forward Greater Cheyenne or the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce to donate. Applications to apply for relief will open to the public Monday, April 13th.

This collaborative effort is a partnership with the City of Cheyenne, Jonah Bank, and local organizations and businesses. Funds collected will go through the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation account with Jonah Bank contributing a lead donation to the fund. United Way of Laramie County will lead a Fund Management Team and an Application Review and Distribution Team.

“The goal of this fund is to help Cheyenne area residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they’re unable to work and unable to qualify for federal assistance,” Mayor Marian Orr said.

“This is what Cheyenne does. When we have something and we have a need, we have businesses and individuals that have offered to step up and contribute to this fund. If you live or work within our greater Cheyenne area, you will be eligible to take advantage of the funds being offered,” Orr said.

Orr has spoken with many who are affected already.

“It has been and will continue to be really rough. They didn’t know what to do. They were shell-shocked at the sudden loss of employment. It’s hit each of us, if not personally, we know of somehow who has been impacted. This morning my own daughter called from out of state in tears that her job had been eliminated. I know the heartbreak. There will be better days ahead, but until then, I am so grateful to everyone who worked to establish this fund,” Orr added.

“We believe in our community and we think this relief fund is a great way for local residents and businesses to provide additional assistance to those with the greatest needs,” said Mike Williams, Senior VP and Cheyenne Market President of Jonah Bank.

“This crisis is unprecedented and our ability to provide support will make our community that much stronger as we emerge from this crisis. Jonah Bank is proud to make a lead gift to this fund and hopefully we can encourage others in our community to do the same thing.”

In addition to their lead contribution, Jonah Bank is providing volunteer staff to help United Way on their Fund Management Team and Application Review and Distribution Team.

“Intended to provide emergency assistance to individuals and families in need as a direct result of COVID-19 or loss of resources as a result of COVID-19 related closures, The Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Relief Fund will assist those most in need in our beloved community,” stated Connie Sloan-Cathcart, Executive Director of United Way of Laramie County.

“United Way of Laramie County is proud to have a seat at the table and be a part of the solution in this time of uncertainty and fear. United Ways around the world have a track record for leading crisis response. We have the experience, networks, and capacity to address even the most devastating events. We ask that all of our supporters consider being a part of lifting up our community and making a donation. We know that great things happen when we Live United! United we fight. United we win.”

The goal of the Greater Cheyenne Fund is to help Cheyenne and Laramie County residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they’re unable to work and unable to qualify for federal assistance. Applicants will have to provide documentation of need and inability to receive other help such as state and federal aid.

In this time of increased need, our community is rallying together to provide critical support for our neighbors who don’t have the resources to weather the crisis. Help us financially support those in our community who need it the most.

