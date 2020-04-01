This is Me Podcast Season 3 Intro

This is Me Podcast is heading into its third season!

On this introductory episode, catch up with hosts Amie Lou Siemens and Brandi Lea Nash as they talk about what is to come in the new season. The ladies will share listener feedback and what they have been up to since season two ended. Find out how Brandi won tickets to an iconic television show and hear all about Amie’s newest family member.

In talking about season three, Amie said, “None of our guests are more important than another. They are all amazing.” Brandi added, “Our guests that are going to be on are going to blow your mind.”

This season will include more episodes featuring just the hosts. Additionally, you will hear guests who have over-come extraordinary circumstances share their stories. You will be inspired and empowered with each one.

Based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, This is Me Podcast was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. The show is a fun and heart-warming combination of life in the Rocky Mountain Region and stories by phenomenal women. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

Do you have a story to share? Email info@thisismepodcast.com