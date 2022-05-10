City Council passes resolution supporting liquor law changes
Posted On May 10, 2022
After only having one retail liquor license available to give to one of nine applicants last month, local officials are asking for changes from state legislators.
Members of the City Council passed a resolution Monday night declaring that the current state statutes regarding the designation of liquor licenses issued by municipalities are stifling economic growth. The council requested the Wyoming Legislature and its committees review, consider and adopt law modifications regarding licenses.
