City of Cheyenne Working with Local Partners to Monitor Coronavirus (COVID-19)

On Thursday afternoon the City of Cheyenne met with local health officials and Laramie County School District #1 officials regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This initial meeting called by Mayor Marian Orr will increase in community representatives going forward, with weekly meetings likely occurring for the foreseeable future.

The meeting provided a thorough discussion regarding immediate next steps as it relates to COVID-19 in Cheyenne and Laramie County. The health and well-being of our community is a top priority. The City and local partners are committed to helping prevent the spread of this virus, and others, in our public spaces.

Basic precautionary health measures such as washing your hands, avoiding contact with one’s face, and avoiding large public gatherings is recommended. In addition to their licensed medical field, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is equipped with two doctors board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases.

Local officials continue to monitor COVID-19 and its evolution and are prepared to communicate updates with the public when information is made available at the local and state levels in addition to updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).

Thursday’s meeting was held in the Mayor’s Conference room with the following individuals in attendance:

Marian Orr – Mayor, City of Cheyenne

Tim Thornell — President and CEO, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC)

Robin Roling — Chief Operating Officer, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC)

Kathy Emmons — Executive Director, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department

Kasey Mullins — Nursing Director, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department

Boyd Brown – Superintendent, Laramie County School District #1

Eric Fountain – Chief of Staff, City of Cheyenne

Michael O’Donnell – City Attorney, City of Cheyenne

Michael Skinner – Public Information Officer, City of Cheyenne

Brad Brooks – Director, Board of Public Utilities

Jason Land – Safety and Security Officer, Board of Public Utilities