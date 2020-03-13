Cheyenne Animal Shelter Postpones Fur Ball – The Great Catsby

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter announced Thursday that in an effort to prevent the further spreading of COVID-19, the Fur Ball: The Great Catsby will be postponed.

Fur Ball: The Great Catsby was initially scheduled for this Saturday, March 14th to take place at the Little America Hotel in Cheyenne.

Local, State and National public health recommendations regarding COVID-19 are rapidly changing, and the health and safety of the donors, volunteers, supporters, community members and Fur Ball attendees are one of the Shelter’s top priorities. It is for this reason that the Fur Ball has been rescheduled to Friday, July 31st at the Little America Hotel.

Tickets purchased for the original Fur Ball will still be valid for the new July 31st date. Those who cannot attend can donate tickets in lieu of a refund and still provide for the animals in the care of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Donation receipts will be available. Refunds are also available for those who cannot attend the new Fur Ball date. Please email Gail Young at gyoung@caswy.org or leave her a message at 307-222-0730.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter thanks the community for understanding the difficulty of this decision and appreciates the continued support. For questions or concerns, please email Haylee Chenchar at hchenchar@caswy.org.