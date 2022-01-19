City Provides New Webpage for Animal Control

The public can access a new webpage for all things concerning Animal Control. The page features hours of operation, contact information, and the mission of the Animal Control division. The page also includes a staff directory, a listing of emergency and non-emergency situations, animal control ordinances for the City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and statutes for the State of Wyoming. Additionally, the page includes a link to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s lost and found pets webpage.

“The people of Cheyenne and Laramie County have a special place in their heart for animals. Our Animal Control staff carries out their mission to protect both animals and citizens each and every day,” said Mayor Patrick Collins. “My thanks to our dedicated animal control staff and to Compliance Director, Eric Fountain, for bringing all the pieces together for this newly created division.”

Since September of 2021, the City of Cheyenne has taken over animal control services for Cheyenne and Laramie County. The Animal Control staff consists of one supervisor, one dispatcher, and three officers.

“We’re happy to be providing these services to our community and animals. Without the public’s help in reporting, we wouldn’t be able to keep as many animals safe from the streets or help a neighbor in need,” said Officer Nguyen. “Please don’t hesitate to call if you have any questions, comments, or concerns.”

Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The public may call Animal Control at (307)-637-6206 during business hours and (307)-637-6524 for emergencies outside of normal business hours.

Animal Control has kept busy providing services to the community since September. Earlier this month, Animal Control rescued a cat stuck in a swamp cooler after a winter storm and have helped reunite multiple stolen dogs to their rightful owner(s).