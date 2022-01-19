Home » Government

Laramie, Albany counties in ‘chaos’ after redistricting move

Shortgo Posted On January 19, 2022
0
0


Via Wyoming News

Power struggles between lawmakers reverted at least a quarter of Wyoming’s legislative redistricting map back to square one during a contentious meeting Wednesday in Casper.

The 2020 Census tallied Wyoming’s population at 576,851. Divide that figure by 60 (for 60 House seats) and the math shows that a Wyoming House district should comprise 9,614 people. Federal court decisions maintain that a district’s population should not deviate more than 5% from that figure to minimize the difference between the largest and smallest districts. The I-80 compromise plan’s proponents — led by Sen. Brian Boner (R-Douglas) and Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) — pitched the plan as a way to bring districts along the corridor within the acceptable range of population deviation.

Read Full Story




Trending Now
Continuing vaccine mandate could hurt health care staffing
Shortgo January 19, 2022
Laramie, Albany counties in ‘chaos’ after redistricting move
Shortgo January 19, 2022
Read Next

You are reading
Laramie, Albany counties in ‘chaos’ after redistricting move
Share No Comment