Continuing vaccine mandate could hurt health care staffing

Via Wyoming News

A vaccine mandate for health care facilities that receive federal funding will remain in place, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday, a decision that observers say has the potential to worsen existing staffing shortages at facilities across the state.

The Biden administration’s mandate applies to health care facilities that receive money from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The mandate allows for medical and religious exemptions, and it’s unclear whether health workers who refuse to be vaccinated will lose their jobs.