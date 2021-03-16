City Provides Update to Sanitation Services Following Snowstorm

CHEYENNE – Due to recent snowstorms amassing 30.8 inches of snow (source: NWS Cheyenne), there will be no residential alley trash/recycle pick-up this week. If serviced in alley, regular collection will resume Monday, March 22nd.

Effective immediately through March 26th, those residents not serviced with scheduled sanitation services from March 15th to 19th may place up to four (4) additional bags of garbage by their container next week for collection at no additional charge. Bags must contain regular household trash and not exceed a weight of forty (40) pounds each. Unbagged waste will not be collected. Impacted residents also have the option of dropping off up to four (4) bags of regular household trash not exceeding forty (40) pounds each at the Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.) free of charge. Items deviating from bagged household trash will not be waived.

No extra collection of recyclables will take place; however, impacted residents may drop off up to four (4) bags of eligible recyclables at the Transfer Station free of charge. Residents will be required to empty and dispose of plastic bags as they are not recyclable.

City residents must bring a current identification or utility bill containing their address to take advantage of free drop off during this time.