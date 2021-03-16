Mayor’s Youth Council and DDA to Sponsor Downtown Scavenger Hunt

CHEYENNE – The 2020-21 Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC), in conjunction with the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), is pleased to announce the group’s capstone project: The Downtown Runaround Scavenger Hunt.

The event will run from March 27th through April 3rd in Downtown Cheyenne. This is a free event that is open to the public. Children under 13 are asked to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This event is a way to support local businesses through public participation. The community is encouraged to solve the clues written by the Mayor’s Youth Council that describe several of our local businesses and lead each participant on a hunt to each downtown location. The Mayor’s Youth Council encourages event participants to learn more about each business on the clue card and to think of locally owned businesses for their future shopping needs.

Beginning March 27th, participants are invited to solve the first clue (which is included in this press release) to lead them to the beginning of the scavenger hunt. Once there, participants may pick up a clue card from the business owner and continue the hunt by solving the rest of the clues. As each clue is solved, participants must have each business mark off the clue that corresponds to their business. After all five clues have been solved, and the participant has visited each location to have businesses mark off their corresponding clue, the completed clue card can be returned to the final business location.

All clues lead to a business within the DDA district lines. The DDA district is bound by House Avenue on the east, Snyder Avenue on the west, 22nd Street on the north, and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the south. It also includes a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct that is bound by Central Avenue on the east, Capitol Avenue on the west, Deming Drive on the south, and West 11th Street on the north. A map of the DDA district can be at www.cheyennecity.org/DDA

No purchase is required at any of the participating businesses.

Prizes will be awarded to the first 20 individuals, couples, or groups who return their completed clue cards before the close of the business day on April 3rd. To be eligible for a prize, the clue card must be completed by having all five business locations mark off their corresponding clues. The prizes are provided by the DDA.

Participants may enter the scavenger hunt as an individual, couple, or a group such as a family or group of friends. Additionally, children under the age of 13 are asked to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participation for individuals, couples, and groups is limited to one clue card per entry and multiple clue cards submitted for each participant are discouraged.

The first clue to begin the Downtown Runaround Scavenger Hunt on March 27th is: “Round sweets wrapped in pink down South.” Participants are welcome to begin the scavenger hunt with this clue any time from March 27th to April 3rd. Information on the Downtown Runaround Scavenger Hunt can also be found at www.cheyennecity.org/myc.

Now in its 19th year, the Mayor’s Youth Council is comprised of high school-age students. The purpose of the council is to increase the involvement of Cheyenne’s youth in city government and in the community at large. Members gain hands-on experience by meeting with the Mayor, attending City Council meetings, planning projects, and learning about municipal government in general. The MYC is a program of The Office of Youth Alternatives.