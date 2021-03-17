Registration Now Open for Youth Tee Ball League

CHEYENNE – Registration is now open for the City of Cheyenne Youth Tee Ball League. The league is designed to teach the fundamentals of baseball and softball to boys and girls ages 3 to 6. The league will consist of two divisions: 3 to 4-year old’s and 5 to 6-year old’s. All games will be played at Cahill Park.

Early registration is now open and will close on April 22nd, with late registration running from April 23rd to May 7th, where a $25 late fee will be added. After May 7th, all registration will be closed, so make sure to get your kid signed up today! The cost of the league is $55 per player. Teams will play an 8 games season running from June 7th to July 15th.

Registration forms and information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.