Governor Gordon Joins Three Other Governors in Writing Letter to Congress Endorsing the SCALE Act

Federal Legislation Would Support the Coal Industry Through Investment in Carbon Capture Technology

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has joined a bipartisan group of Governors in writing a letter of support to Congress on the SCALE Act. Co-sponsored by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the bill will support the buildout of the infrastructure necessary to transport CO2 from where it is captured to where it can be utilized in manufacturing or safely and securely sequestered underground.

The letter is co-signed by Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, and Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania. The Governors urge strong support for the legislation, “which aims to develop an interconnected CO2 transport and storage infrastructure to help the U.S. reach net-zero emissions and meet mid-century climate goals.”

“We urge Congress to prioritize the inclusion of this critical legislation in any broader infrastructure package, given its essential role in helping to achieve net-zero emissions economywide,” the letter reads. “As a group of collective states with a shared interest, we stand ready to work with you to implement policies that scale up the regional and national CO2 transport infrastructure to achieve net-zero emissions goals.”

“Wyoming has always been a leader in carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) and we are committed to making Wyoming the next state to have a CCUS facility,” Governor Gordon said. “I recently set the goal for Wyoming to not only be carbon neutral but actually carbon negative while continuing to use fossil fuels.

While not a new technology, as more facilities are built CCUS will improve and costs will also decline. Representative Cheney has once again demonstrated her leadership and dedication to Wyoming’s future with the introduction of the SCALE Act. I urge Congress to act upon the bill.”

The letter from the four Governors can be found here. The full text of the legislation can be read here.