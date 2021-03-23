Coldwell Banker Invites Community to Help Celebrate 40 Years

Please join Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange (CBTPE) in celebrating 40 stellar years of Guiding Cheyenne Home. The Property Exchange is proud to host the first Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event this year.

Celebrate with charcuterie, cupcakes, and a cool beverage! CBTPE is looking forward to opening its doors to the community to mark this joyous occasion, as the Cheyenne community has helped build CBTPE into the robust business it is today.

Please come make yourself at home Thursday, March 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, 255 Storey Blvd.