WYDOT to Complete Bridge Work in Five Locations Around Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with S&S Builders, LLC and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on a bridge rehabilitation project spanning five locations around Laramie County this construction season.

Weather permitting, crews will begin the project on March 29 with the structure crossing Crow Creek on U.S. Highway 30/Lincolnway, near its intersection with Missile Drive at about mile marker 361.5.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Lincolnway will be restricted to one lane, and a portion of Missile Drive will be closed to through traffic while crews work. A detour will be in place using 19th Street, Snyder Avenue, and Westland Road. Motorists should expect potential delays through this area.

As part of the project, crews will also be working on the Interstate 80 structure over Southwest Drive (mm 360) near the Interstate 25 interchange, a structure on U.S. Highway 85/South Greeley Highway near Allison Road (mm 7.74), a railroad structure on Wyoming Highway 213 in Burns (mm 2.61), and a railroad structure on Wyoming Highway 215 just outside of Pine Bluffs (mm 0.22).

Work involves various bridge maintenance activities, including approach slab repairs, joint modifications, and other work. Most structures will also receive a latex or epoxy overlay, which helps with vehicle traction and structure preservation.

Crews may move work from one location to another based on project progress, weather conditions, material and equipment availability, and other factors. To limit prolonged traffic impacts in busy areas, crews may remove traffic control devices until they can return to complete the next phase of work.

Motorists through any of the above project areas should stay alert for potential construction activity during the coming months. In any cone zone, be sure to obey posted speed limits, pay attention to potential lane closures and expect delays.

This project is expected to be complete in late fall 2021. Many of these locations will have width restrictions in place while crews work.