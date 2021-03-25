Francisco to be Sworn-In as Cheyenne Chief of Police on March 29

CHEYENNE – On Monday, March 29th at 9:00 a.m. Mark Francisco will be sworn-in as Chief of Police for the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD). City employees and members of the media are invited to attend a brief swearing-in ceremony in the Public Safety Center Community Room (415 W. 18th St.). A live stream of the event will be available for public viewing on the CPD Facebook page.

Francisco comes to Cheyenne after 30 years of service with the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD); most recently serving as Deputy Chief of the Investigation Bureau. In that role, Francisco managed and led the Investigations Bureau comprised of 349 employees within four divisions: violent crimes, narcotics and vice, property crimes, and the law enforcement resource center. Prior to that, Francisco served as Deputy Chief of the Executive Services Bureau responsible for an annual budget of $256 million and 1,920 members. His tenure with KCPD also included four years as a Major, 15 years as a Captain, and 10 years serving as a Sergeant.

Francisco served as a first Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves from 1987 to 1997 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Central Missouri State University in 1987. He holds additional training from the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) and the Police Executive Leadership Institute (PELI).