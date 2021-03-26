The Cheyenne Post Moving into Downtown Offices – Hiring Staff

CHEYENNE, WY – The Cheyenne Post is moving into new offices in the historic Majestic Building, on the third floor, and will add two new full-time positions. The building is located on the northeast corner of Capitol and Lincolnway in Cheyenne.

The Cheyenne Post is a weekly community newspaper, and online news outlet serving Cheyenne. It was launched in June of 2019 by Vince and Jeanette Bodiford, and their company, Golden Media, Inc. The Bodiford’s are Cheyenne residents.

“We are in the process of setting up the office and we expect to be fully moved in and open by Monday, April 16,” Vince Bodiford, publisher, said. “This is a very important step for our company, and the growth and stability of The Cheyenne Post, an alternative news outlet for Cheyenne,” Bodiford said.

The office address is 603 Capitol Avenue, Suite 309, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001. The main number is 307-369-1433, e-mail address is office@thecheyennepost.com, website is www.TheCheyennePost.com, and on Facebook @thecheyennepost.

“We considered locations all over Cheyenne for our offices, and we narrowed the search to the Downtown Cheyenne DDA area,” Jeanette Bodiford, co-publisher, said. “Having a central location downtown is essential to us, and Majestic Building is a historic and iconic space that we are looking forward to serving the community from,” she said.

The Majestic Building was built in 1907 as the First National Bank. About ten years later the bank closed during the Great Depression, and it was converted into office space. The building has housed lawyers, doctors, therapists, music studios. “We are excited to welcome The Cheyenne Post to our wonderful group of tenants,” Stacy Koch, Operations Manager of the Paramount and Majestic buildings said.