Classic Car Show, “Cars, Cigars, and Guitars,” to Benefit Local Charities

Classic Car enthusiasts will raise funds for three local charities at all-new classic car show, “Cars, Cigars, & Guitars – under the stars.”

Raising funds for Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity, Safe House, the permitted event also conforms to all CDC and local health guidelines for social distancing. The event is a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211.

The private event requires pre-paid car applications and guest tickets. Organizers hope to establish the new event as the premier charity classic car show in the Tri State region.

A major fundraising feature are chances to win a 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycle, “Mr. Clean”. Tickets are $25, and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. Drawing is Sept. 12. All ticket proceeds benefit Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity, and Safehouse Services. Tickets are available from the charities and at Cheyenne Motorsports.

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020

Location: The Greek Ponderosa Car Corral, 10013 Wayne Rd., Cheyenne, WY. 82009.

Times: Participants to bring in their cars from Noon – 3:00pm. Event hours are from 4:00pm – 9:00pm

Show Car Entry: $100 one individual with up to two (2) cars, includes picture, dash placard, gift bag, event shirt, entertainment, cigars, food & beverage, $50 discount for significant other. (Must be 21 years of age or older to attend)

Guest Entry: $100 per person, includes grounds access, car show, entertainment, cigars, food & beverage. Two Live Bands: Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers, and The Change Agents.

Food and beverage: Beef Tri-Tip, chicken, sides, alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, and cigars are available for everyone with purchase of tickets.

For more information, see the event page.