Free Accelerator Available to Early Stage Start-ups

Attention Wyoming startups, entrepreneurs, dreamers and innovators! Wyoming has a new free accelerator for early-stage startups called gBETA Cheyenne.

gBETA is a program of the nationally ranked startup accelerator, gener8tor. The program runs multiple times every year in cities across the United States & Canada. Up to five companies from a range of verticals are selected from a competitive applicant pool to participate in the seven-week program. During the program, companies meet with the gBETA team twice a week for an hour each to refine their business model, meet mentors, strategize their growth, gain customer traction and pitch investors.

gBETA is currently accepting companies from across the state into the inaugural cohort this fall. Applications are due by Friday, September 11th.

