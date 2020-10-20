Classic Car Show Raises $39,000 for Local Charities

The first annual classic car show, “Cars, Cigars, & Guitars – under the stars” raised $39,000 for charity, and the show presented three local charities with $13,000 each at a check presentation this week.

The funds were presented to Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity, and SafeHouse. The event is a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211. There were over 50 local sponsors of the event, and the premier event underwriter was Sam Runyan / Charles Schwab Cheyenne.

The car show was held last month, on September 12 at The Greek Ponderosa Car Corral in Cheyenne.

Kate Wright, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County said, “Habitat for Humanity is extremely grateful to the AHEPA Cowboy Chapter #211 for choosing our affiliate to be a recipient of Car, Cigars & Guitars. Funds raised will be used to construct our first Veterans Build home and create a life changing homeownership opportunity for someone who has faithfully served our country.”

Rachel Martinez, Executive Director Family Promise of Cheyenne said, “On behalf of our board, staff and families, Family Promise is so very grateful to be a recipient of these funds. During COVID, the need to provide shelter to children and their parents experiencing homelessness is even more critical. These funds couldn’t have come at a better time as our program continues to be the light for families in need during their darkest hour. Now we can do more.”

Carla Thurin, Executive Director of Safehouse Services said, “We cannot thank Tim and the Cars, Guitars and Cigars committee enough for including Safehouse in this amazing event. With the COVID-19 and recent budget cuts the money raised and donated will truly make a difference in our agency for those seeking shelter from violence. Our community continues to impress us with their dedication and donations to make our corner of Wyoming a better place to live. Thanks again for all you do!”

Even chairman Tim Joannides said, “the Classic Cars were “the stars” of this event, but our focus was on raising much needed funds for these three deserving local charities.” The organizers are already busy planning next year’s event, which is set for Saturday, September 11, 2021. For more information, see the event page.