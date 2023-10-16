Claudia Goldin: The First Solo Woman to Win Nobel Economics Prize

This has been a big year for the American economy. The latest in a whirlwind of economic updates is the Nobel economics prize going to American economic historian Claudia Goldin for her work studying women’s pay and employment. In her studies, Goldin looked at trends in the workforce concerning women, and what these trends meant for the future of women in working America. Goldin is also the first woman to win the Nobel economics prize on her own.

Your Cheyenne Chamber is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of the amazing women who live in our community. Our nominations for the Women’s Leadership nominations are now open, and we encourage everyone to nominate a strong woman in their life before the deadline on October 30. For information and sponsorship opportunities for the Women’s Leadership luncheon, visit our website.