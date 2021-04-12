CLCHD Vaccinations Moving to New Location

CHEYENNE – Starting Monday, April 12, the Cheyenne- Laramie County Health Department will move their COVID-19 vaccination site to a new location on South Greeley Highway.

The new Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination site is located at 614 S Greeley Highway. This building was formerly used by the Department of Workforce Services and is located between Town and Country Supermarket Liquors and Safeway.

The new location will include all first and second-dose appointments scheduled at the Health Department on or after Monday, April 12.

Kathy Emmons, Executive Director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, stated, “We will be able to better serve our community by providing more doses per day. This location provides more space and accessibility for our patrons. We are excited to start hosting large-scale clinics now that vaccine supply increased.”

Vaccinations opened recently to include all residents in Wyoming over the age of 16. Individuals over the age of 18 are eligible to receive any of the three vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen). Individuals under the age of 18 but over the age of 16 are authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine. This clinic will primarily distribute Pfizer vaccines; therefore, individuals age 16 and over will be able to register.

The clinic will operate Monday-Thursday from 9 am-3 pm by appointment only.

Appointments can be made at laramiecountycovid.com or by calling 307-633-4097.

Other questions regarding the Health Department’s vaccinations can be answered by reaching out on Facebook, visiting laramiecountycovid.com, or by calling 307-633-4000.