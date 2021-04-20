Finalists Are In for Greater Cheyenne Chamber Awards

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce this year’s finalists for the 2021 Annual Banquet celebrating outstanding achievements and excellence in business.

Halladay Motors will serve as the presenting sponsor for this year’s event. The highlight of the evening showcases finalists in six awards categories, along with recognition of the Chamber’s Committee of the Year, Business Advocate of the Year, and culminating with naming the Chamber’s Person of the Year.

“We come together to recognize those businesses and individuals who have contributed to the success of our economy and community, and we communicate the Chamber’s plan to drive forward together to maximize success in years to come,” said President and CEO Dale Steenbergen.

This year’s theme “Driving Forward” embodies the fact that the Chamber does not let up on the accelerator and continues to forge ahead for the betterment of the region. The Chamber focuses on four areas of business and community advancement: economic development, advocacy, community development, and talent development, all focused on making the greater Cheyenne area a more prosperous and quality community.

Nominations for business awards were submitted by Chamber members, and the Chamber’s Business Council narrowed down those nominations to the named finalists.

“To be named a finalist is a sincere honor as we consider these nominees at the top of their individual and business performance,” said Steenbergen.

Finalists for the Chamber Spirit Award include highly engaged individuals who are active in the Chamber and within the community. These finalists demonstrate leadership and are strong ambassadors for the business community.

Angi Lund, Climb Wyoming

Kim Miller, Miller Promotions

Mike Williams, Jonah Bank

Last year’s recipient was Tracy Wilson, Century 21 Bell Real Estate.

The Emerging Leader Award is given to a highly ambitious professional who is instrumental in the Cheyenne community, the Chamber, and other community organizations. Finalists must be 35 and under in age.

Finalists include:

Derrek Jerred, Cheyenne Leads

Tara Nelson, RE/MAX Capitol Properties

Danielle Ryan, Laramie County Community College

Dallas Tyrrell, Tyrrell Auto

The recipient of this award last year was Kirsten Malm with First American Title.

The Community Service Award finalists include businesses that make a difference through outstanding initiatives and contributions to support the growth and well-being of the community. These nominees kindheartedly put others first and are businesses that support charitable organizations.

Blue Federal Credit Union

Century 21 Bell Real Estate

Hirst Applegate

Taco Johns

Thrivent Financial received the Community Service Award last year.

Non-Profit of the Year finalists include non-profit, charitable businesses that compassionately put others first and make a difference through outstanding initiatives and contributions within the greater Cheyenne region.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Comea Shelter

Meals on Wheels

My Front Door

The 2020 winner was the Laramie County Library Foundation.

Finalists for the Small Business Award exemplify a strong entrepreneurial spirit and provide a unique culture for our community. These finalists must have fewer than 25 employees.

Black Tooth Brewing

Century 21 Bell Real Estate

Frontier Trampoline Park

Alexis Drake received last year’s Small Business award.

Large Business Award finalists have made a tremendous impact on the Cheyenne area; they offer specialized services and are engaged in the Cheyenne community. Finalists must have 26 or more employees.

#1 Properties

Admiral Beverage

MHP, LLP

Last year’s recipient of the Large Business Award was Blue Federal Credit Union.

Join the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as we “Drive Forward” at this year’s Annual Banquet, presented by Halladay Motors on Friday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort. Register at www.cheyennechamber.org or call (307) 638-3388 to sponsor or learn more.

About the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1907 and is more than 1,000 members strong. Using guiding core competencies, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce demonstrates leadership by being an advocate for business at all levels of government and promoting our community to make this a better place to live, work, and do business. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is also active in the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Visit cheyennechamber.org for more information.