Signs for Seniors Project to Honor 2021 High School Graduates in Cheyenne

“Signs for Seniors was a huge success last year,” said Lorrell Walter, senior vice president of marketing and member experience at Western Vista Credit Union. “The project was launched last year when we realized that the Class of 2020 was not going to be able to participate in senior year traditions. We recognize that this year’s graduates have also experienced a number of challenges and want to be sure and recognize their accomplishments.”

Each graduate will have their name and photo placed on a light pole banner in the City of Cheyenne. Banners will be placed in the parking lots of each high school, throughout the downtown corridor, and on a few city streets.

“We are so proud to once again be part of this collaboration to honor our high school seniors,” said Laurie Farkas, community affairs manager at Black Hills Energy. “Our community spirit will continue to shine through the obstacles placed in our way by the pandemic.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Western Vista, Black Hills Energy, and the DDA on Signs for Seniors,” said Stephanie Prescott, director of growth and development at RE/MAX Capitol Properties. “We have always been SOLD on our community and happen to be very in love with one of the Central seniors! We wish the Class of 2021 great success!

Last year, many seniors took photos in caps and gowns, sports uniforms, and letter jackets with their sign. The Signs for Seniors team is encouraging students to do the same this year.

“We enjoyed seeing last year’s graduates and their families looking for their banners in the downtown area last year,” said Amber Ash, DDA executive director. “We look forward to welcoming the Class of 2021 in the same way.”

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

TAKE A PICTURE Seniors – when the signs are hung, find the location of your banner and have someone take a picture of you standing beside it. Get creative – wear your cap and gown, prom attire, sports uniform, letterman jacket or other school spirit gear! Share your photos on social media using #signsforseniorscheyenne GET SOCIAL Follow our Facebook page, Signs for Seniors – Cheyenne. This page will keep you updated on the status of the signs. This page will serve as a gathering place for seniors and their families and friends to share and view all the images.