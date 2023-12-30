Cold Weather got you Feeling Chili?

The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne has been cooking up an event that’s sure to spice up the new year! Their 15th annual Chili Challenge is right around the corner, and it’s sure to bean a lot a fun. If you don’t feel like cooking and just want a delicious way to warm up from the chili Wyoming winter, bring your family to chow down and play some games. Adults can get in for $25, kid(ney beans) for $5, and your small beans under the age of 6 get in for free. Do you have a chili recipe or two that could beef up the competition? Enter a team for $150 and you can make up to three kinds of chili in the green, red, white, and vegetarian categories. Call 307-757-5661 or email RD@bgcchey.org with any questions you have stewing. We can’t wait to see what you’ll cook up!

