Community Focused Retail Complex Under Construction

Construction has started on the site formerly occupied by the Cole Shopping Center located at Pershing Boulevard and Converse Avenue.

Anchored by Blue Federal Credit Union’s World Headquarters, the site will also be home to the Shops at Blue HQ, a community focused revitalization that will include retail and restaurant amenities for the Cheyenne community as well as Blue Federal Credit Union employees working at the complex.

Greg Roeder of Waypoint Real Estate and Teri Cassidy of #1 Properties will represent the Landlord, Blue Federal Credit Union (Blue FCU), in the marketing of the available suites, with anticipated shell completion in the summer of 2020 and tenant’s opening by early fall.

The Shops at Blue HQ will offer suites ranging in size from 1,329 to 5,404 square feet. Blue will open a branch location within the strip retail center to support their broad membership in Cheyenne.

Blue FCU will occupy a 75,000 SF of office space in the headquarters building adjacent to the Shops at Blue HQ. The headquarters project will be home for 170 initial employees and will house up to 300 of their key operational employees over the coming years. The project will also include a large community room that may be used for community and non-profit events.

The Shops at Blue HQ will boast a community centered feel, including a large common element community outdoor space that will complement the retail shops. Blue FCU believes the project will bring revitalization to the aged retail center in Cheyenne by reinventing the sense of community that will bring families and businesses together.