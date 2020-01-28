Laramie County Commissioner Amber Ash Named New DDA Executive Director

Earlier today, Ash was interviewed by the DDA board in a public session. It is likely she will begin in early February.

She answered questions from the board about short and long term goals for downtown Cheyenne as well as her vision for increasing commercial activity and residency within the area.

According to public information, Ash has been a Laramie County Commissioner since January 2013. Born in Chugwater, Wyoming, she has been a Cheyenne resident since 2003.

The DDA provides enthusiastic leadership for the improvement of Downtown Cheyenne. The Downtown District is an evolving community of retailers and professionals, all working together to improve and solidify the District as “the place to be.”

