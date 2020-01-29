Home » News

LCCC Receives Wyoming Works Funding for Non-Credit Training Programs

January 29, 2020
Laramie County Community College has a convenient new way to help get the community trained and into high-demand occupations.

LCCC’s School of Outreach & Workforce Development received funding through the Wyoming Works grant program to provide non-credit training in these careers.

There is no cost to qualified applicants, and these short-term trainings can take place in just 8-16 weeks.

Upcoming trainings include:

  • Clinical Medical Assistant
  • Dental Assistant
  • Fiber Optics Technician
  • Introduction to Culinary and Hospitality Careers
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Phlebotomist
  • Production Technician

The college anticipates adding CDL training and certification later this spring.

Additionally, these programs include the development of interview and job success skills, an the chance to connect with potential employers in these fields.

