CPD Accomplishes 2019 Goals

Of the several goals for 2019, reducing property crime and implementing department mental health training were among them.

Goal: Reduce property crime by 10% in 2019

There was a decrease in property crimes by a total of 22% for the year 2019. The department had 2,653 property crimes in 2018 and 2,069 property crimes in 2019, despite an increasing population.

Weekly CompStat meetings were held to evaluate crime trends.

Officers utilized thorough evidence processing; for example, DNA evidence left at scenes led to several arrests.

The “Lock It Or Lose It” Campaign helped to remind citizens and visitors to lock their doors and secure their valuables.

The Victim Impact Player list focused on repeat offenders with prosecution and cooperation from the District Attorney’s Office.

Below is a breakdown of reduced crime in 2019:

Larceny (2,136 in 2018 vs 1,672 in 2019) 21% Decrease

Burglary (291 in 2018 vs 215 in 2019) 26% Decrease

Motor Vehicle Theft (226 in 2018 vs 182 in 2019) 19% Decrease

Goal: Complete the International Association of Chiefs of Police “One Mind” Campaign

CPD is the only agency in Wyoming to complete this National campaign.

CPD established a partnership with CRMC and Peak Wellness to have counselors ride with officers to respond to mental health calls. This led into a collaborative $600,000 grant with CRMC.

A model policy was implemented to deal with people in crisis. CPD trained 100% of their officers in Mental Health First Aid.

45% of officers were trained in crisis intervention, with the requirement for the campaign being only 20%.

In 2020, CPD will continue to set goals that will always put public safety first and “Protect The Legend.”