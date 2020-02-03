Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

Kendra Upton, who is an eighth-grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 3.

According to members of the nominating committee, Upton was recommended by her teachers for her positive attitude, classroom work ethic and perfect attendance.

She is a straight-A student who enjoys painting and art class. Upton stays active in cross country and track during the school year, and outside of school, she likes running, hiking and biking. Her favorite classes are theater and family and consumer science.

She spends her free time baking and designing. Upton would like to pursue fashion design after she graduates. She has also shown an interest in teaching and would eventually like to own her own business.

“She has had a great school year and continues to want to do better,” Principal Dr. Justin Conroy said. “Teachers enjoy having her in class because she’s hardworking, honest and always available to assist

when needed.”