Conceal Carry on Campuses: Yay or Nay?

A proposed bill would bring a whole new meaning to Pistol Pete – underneath it, anyone with a lawful concealed carry weapon could bring it to any public university, college, or school – really any university event on public property that isn’t selling alcohol. House Bill 125, known as the “Repeal Gun Free Zones and Preemption Amendment” passed through both the state House and Senate but was shot down by a veto from Governor Gordon earlier this year.

Get Involved: With the emergence of this bill, the University of Wyoming wants public feedback about their campus firearm policy. Under current rules, UW Regulation 6-4, no “dangerous weapons” are allowed on campus, unless otherwise allowed by University Police under extenuating circumstances. UW has a survey form for the general public, students, and staff of the university to share their stances. In addition to the survey, the UW Board of Trustees will be holding an in-person comment session about the issue at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. If you want to address the board in person at this meeting, you must register with a sign-in sheet in the Gateway Center lobby and arrive early. Each commenter will have three minutes to speak, and speakers are subject to the discretion of the board chairman.