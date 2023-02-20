Congressman Hageman speaks to Chamber Partners

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from our newly elected Congressman as she talks about the important business issues that she is tackling in DC. We are excited that Congressman Harriett Hageman will be speaking to her hometown Chamber of Commerce on March 3.

WY We Care: Political advocacy through working relationships with our elected officials sets your Chamber apart as an economic development organization.

Unified partnerships empower your Chamber to work on business issues that affect our diverse community makeup.

Your Chamber strives to stay informed on the latest developments while seeking common sense solutions to many complex legislative issues.

Seating is limited this March, so register early .

The Bottom Line: Advocating for a strong local economy is our highest priority, and your Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to cultivating partnerships with elected officials so we can effectively advocate at the local, state, and federal level.

Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett

Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.