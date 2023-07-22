Connecting with Our Government Officials

Your Cheyenne Chamber welcomed Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and Lieutenant General Jon Jensen, Director of the Army National Guard, at our annual Military Reception Friday. The event included senior Cheyenne Business leaders along with Governor Mark Gordon, Senator Lummis, Senator Barrasso, and US Representative Hageman.

The big picture: Secretary Kendall’s visit comes as the launch of the Sentinel missile system nears and the threat of near peer competitors threatens our national security.

Dale Steenbergen, Chamber President and CEO, thanked the Secretary for his unwavering support of our land-based leg of the triad and for his stellar service to our men and women in uniform.

“Secretary Kendall is an example of servant leadership to this nation and his true patriotism is appreciated locally and around the world,” said Steenbergen.

Your Cheyenne Chamber spoke with the Secretary about our undying commitment to the men and women in uniform that serve in our community and our ongoing efforts to ensure that all airmen are cared for as they spend time in our community.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber understands the significance of Warren AFB and the Wyoming Guard as two of the leading economic drivers in Wyoming. We work tirelessly to maintain and grow the economic impact of the military, and we are deeply humbled and proud to be a significant part of the defense of this nation. Our Annual Military Reception empowers our business community to personally connect with these dignitaries and advocate for Cheyenne’s future.

