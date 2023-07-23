Chug Over to Bootique West at the Depot!

I’m sure you all know about Old Frontier Town down at Frontier Park, but did you know we also have amazing local vendors selling at the depot downtown as well? The plaza area and the lobby of the depot are filled to the brim with western wear, jewelry, snacks, and other assorted goodies. Whether you’re new to Frontier Days or it isn’t your first rodeo, this is a great, underrated part of the celebrations.

One fun thing: Pictured above is Tina Willis, who owns and runs Bootique West with her husband Dick Willis. This is an example of the amazing booths located in the depot until July 29th. At Bootique West, all of the beautiful jewelry they sell is crafted by Native American peoples, which is an important endeavor to them. Their booth advocates for purchasing authentic Native American jewelry instead of counterfeits. Stop by this awesome booth and all of the others this CFD!