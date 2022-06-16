Construction to Close Section of Powderhouse Road Beginning June 16

Beginning Thursday, June 16th a section of Powderhouse Rd. will be closed for utility work in conjunction with the new Coyote Ridge Elementary building currently under construction. Powerhouse Rd. will be closed to thru traffic from Melton St. to the south and E. Carlson St. to the north for the duration of utility work anticipated to last 7-10 days. Detour routes are in place with signage already established in the area to notify vehicular traffic of construction work slated to begin later this week.

Story by the City of Cheyenne