Water Main Installation Project Continues Along Yellowstone Road

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) anticipates construction activities to begin on a section of the water main installation project along Yellowstone Road the week of June 20, 2022. This portion of the project is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on weather and material availability. Please see below map for construction location.

The BOPU will work diligently to keep businesses accessible, however vehicles should not be parked in the Right-of-Way within the work zone between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday, and Saturdays on occasion. This area will be clearly marked.

Water shut offs will be coordinated, but unfortunately unplanned emergency shut offs may occur.

This project will advance water service reliability for the area and is part of the BOPU’s initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life. Work will be completed by Aztec Construction Company. The BOPU thanks residents for their patience as we upgrade the water system.

Story by the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities