Cornerstone Home Lending Celebrates New Cheyenne Location

Cornerstone Home Lending is opening a new location in Cheyenne at 1611 E. 19th Street.

The new location will be celebrated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Committee on Thursday, February 25 at 4 p.m. Natalie Collins, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones and Kathy Scigliano of RE/MAX will be coordinating the event.

With over 35 years of providing home mortgages and branching locations in Wyoming for several years, Cornerstone prides itself on closing on time and keeping its customers posted on the status of their loan throughout the process. The 19th Street building will be a continued investment in Cheyenne and provide office space for Cornerstone Loan Officers, Bobbi Hamm and new member Amy Hernandez, as well as the branch’s Transaction Coordinator Maddy Hamm. The team has over a decade of mortgage industry experience and volunteers their time throughout the community either through the Chamber of Commerce and Board of Realtors or the city’s Brewer’s Fest, Celtic Festival, and Hispanic Festival with the Cheyenne Depot Museum.

The team looks forward to earning new businesses and are excited to continue their connections with the community.

For questions contact Bobbi Hamm | bhamm@houseloan.com