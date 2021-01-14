Covid-19 Vaccines Provided with No Cost-Share Says BCBSWY

CHEYENNE, WYO – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming welcomes the arrival of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines as a key component in the national and local COVID-19 response, and confirms that vaccines will be offered free of charge, including waiving all co-pays, deductibles, or coinsurance. The vaccines are provided free of charge under the federal CARES Act, and BCBSWY will waive all cost-sharing for any fees charged to administer the vaccines.

BCBSWY has supported its members, frontline health care workers, and Wyoming communities since the beginning of the pandemic. To that end, BCBSWY is also extending the cost-share waiver for the medical treatment related to the diagnosis of COVID-19 to all fully insured groups and individuals until March 31, 2021, including in-patient hospital care. Testing to diagnose COVID-19 for treatment purposes is already provided without member cost-share under federal provisions.

Diane Gore, president and CEO of BCBSWY said, “COVID-19 has affected all of our lives in some manner at this point, and the sooner Wyoming residents can access a safe and effective vaccine, the sooner we can begin to recover.”

BCBSWY is closely monitoring the national and statewide vaccine developments and will do what we can to help ensure our Wyoming residents are protected when the Wyoming Department of Health implements their vaccination campaign.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY), a not-for-profit health insurer and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association provides access to high-quality health care coverage, services, and programs to help our members make the best health care decisions and get the best care.