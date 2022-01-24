COVID surge has little impact on vaccinations
Posted On January 24, 2022
Surges in COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalizations did little to affect demand for vaccinations in Wyoming since the doses arrived here more than a year ago, data shows.
Around 10,000 people signed up for appointments, put themselves on waiting lists or showed up to public clinics around the state each week between mid-January and April 2021. After that, demand sharply dropped in May, then plummeted in mid-September. Even October’s record number of hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming did little to move the needle.