COVID surge has little impact on vaccinations

Shortgo Posted On January 24, 2022
Via Wyoming News

Surges in COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalizations did little to affect demand for vaccinations in Wyoming since the doses arrived here more than a year ago, data shows.

Around 10,000 people signed up for appointments, put themselves on waiting lists or showed up to public clinics around the state each week between mid-January and April 2021. After that, demand sharply dropped in May, then plummeted in mid-September. Even October’s record number of hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming did little to move the needle.

