Crews continue to battle grass fire in Laramie County; resources available for evacuees

Local and state resources continue to fight a large grass fire that broke out in western Laramie County on Friday, March 1.

As of 4 p.m., mandatory evacuation areas are in place for several locations in western Laramie County along Horse Creek Road (WYO 211) and Happy Jack Road (WYO 210). Road closures are in place as needed.

Evacuees are being directed to North Christian Church (2015 Tranquility Road), where shelter is available as well as information on sheltering both small and large animals. Residents are asked to check in and provide their address and may be able to receive updates on their property.

The fire’s size is being determined, but is generally between Horse Creek Road and Happy Jack Road east of Road 109 and west of Roundtop Road (WYO 222).

The Joint Emergency Operations Center has been activated at the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security. Laramie County fire districts, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, and State of Wyoming resources have responded to the fire. Air support resources are also on site as are support crews from Colorado.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available on the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Information on state road closures is available at www.wyoroad.info.