Record Grant Transforms Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s Infrastructure!

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has been awarded $257,868 from the Improve Infrastructure and Built Environments for COVID-19 Prevention and Mitigation Program, which is part of

the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program. This financial support will address critical deficiencies in the Shelter’s infrastructure, particularly its outdated ventilation system. This is also the single largest grant the Shelter has ever received.

The existing ventilation system, original to the building, falls short of current standards, and the heating and cooling units operate at a mere 60% efficiency. With an annual expenditure of approximately $90,000 on gas and electric services, the shelter faces a significant financial burden.

To rectify these issues, the shelter plans to utilize the reimbursable grant to replace four existing package heat/cool units and two makeup air units. The new units will be equipped with electronically commutated motors (ECMs), which maintain longer periods of air circulation, resulting in more effective filtration and healthier indoor air quality. In addition, the iWave ionization system will be installed to clean the air in the Shelter. This system is designed to work with air handling systems to reduce airborne viruses and bacteria, helping to create a cleaner and healthier environment.

Britney Tennant, CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter said, “Improving indoor air quality isn’t just about upgrading systems; it’s about investing in the health and well-being of our community. We’re creating a safer, healthier, and more welcoming space for all.”

These improvements will improve indoor air quality, reduce sick time, and make the climate more pleasant for everyone. Furthermore, replacement of these units should substantially reduce the Shelter’s energy consumption over time, allowing the Shelter to focus more resources on people, pets, and the community.

Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program, please visit https://thealignteam.force.com/fundingprograms/s/.

Questions should be directed to Amber Ash, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, at aash@caswyo.org or 307-459-0276.