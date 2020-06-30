CRMC Foundation’s Great Bison Shuffle Announces Addition of Half Marathon

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation has announced that it will be adding a half marathon to its fourth annual Great Bison Shuffle trail run and fundraiser. The 2020 Shuffle is set to take place at Terry Bison Ranch on September 12.

In addition to the inaugural half marathon, the 2020 Shuffle will feature a 1K kids run, 2K walk, 5K walk/run and 10K run.

This year’s Shuffle marks the first time that a half marathon has taken place on the 27,500-acre bison ranch located south of Cheyenne. The 13.1-mile race will be run on dirt and gravel roads and crosses into northern Colorado, making it a unique two-state course.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the Great Bison Shuffle here again and are excited for the new addition to the event,” said Terry Bison Director of Sales & Logistics Fredrica Robinson.

Proceeds from this year’s Shuffle will be used to purchase new exercise equipment for CRMC’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab programs, which provide supervised exercise and individualized education for patients who have been diagnosed with heart and lung disease.

“Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab provides a safe place for patients to exercise and learn about lifestyle modifications that help reduce their disease progression,” said Carrie Nix, CRMC’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab manager. “Partnering with the Great Bison Shuffle not only ensures we have the safest, most effective exercise equipment, but gives our patients a great opportunity to work towards a goal of participating in the race.”

CRMC exercise physiologists have created several training plans and workouts for current cardiac and pulmonary rehab patients and the general public to help beginning and more experienced walkers and runners prepare safely for the Shuffle.

“The plans are meant to help our patients and members of the general public meet their personal goals, which could vary from finishing one of the walks to setting a new personal best time for walking or running one of the distances,” Nix said. “Participation for our rehab patients is voluntary, but we find that many of them look forward to getting out and finishing one of the walks or runs. It’s really exciting and inspiring to see what they can do.”

“This is a rare opportunity to run or walk on an actual working buffalo ranch,” said Scott Fox, the Foundation’s executive director. “The course has amazing views of the nearby Rocky Mountains and the rolling high plains that make up the ranch. It’s a great place to host a race—both for the scenic views and the overall atmosphere—and it’s also for a great cause!”

Each registrant will receive a complimentary ride on the Terry Bison Ranch Bison Train on the day of the race, a hot breakfast and cold beverages provided by CRMC’s food service vendor Sodexo, a t-shirt made from 100% recycled cotton and plastic water bottles. Half marathon participants will also receive finisher medals.

The race will be chip timed by the Foot of the Rockies, with timing to end at 10:30 a.m.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed, including staggered starts, social distancing and other recommendations from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

If the Shuffle is cancelled due to an official public health order or for other reasons beyond the Foundation’s control, entrants will be given the option of participating in a virtual race, transferring their registration fee to the 2021 Shuffle or receiving a full refund.

LEARN MORE TRAINING PLANS